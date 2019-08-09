English
    Allu Arjun Continues Signing Spree: Stylish Star To Act In This Top Director's Next?

    Allu Arjun, the resident 'Stylish Star' of Tollywood, is currently working on a film with ace director Trivikram Srinivas, being referred to as AA 19. The film has already grabbed a great deal of attention and this indicates that the film has the potential to do well at the ticket window. Now, here is some big news for Bunny fans. According to reports, Allu Arjun is all set to team up with popular director Boyapati Srinu for a mass movie, slated to start rolling from December 2019.

    Boyapati Srinu and Allu Arjun had previously collaborated for the smash hit Sarrainodu that featured the popular hero in a massy avatar. The film also became quite popular in the Hindi belt with its dubbed version setting YouTube on fire. As such, fans are bound to have high expectations from their latest film.

    Allu Arjun

    Interestingly, Boyapati Srinu was originally supposed to direct Balakrishna next, being referred to as NBK 105. However, post the Vinaya Vidheya Rama debacle, the Nandamuri hero decided to work with KS Ravikumar and gave the mass director a big shock. The buzz is that Boyapati Srinu will team up with Balakrishna after the Allu Arjun movie. However, this might not happen if the Narasimha Naidu hero decides to work on the Telugu remake of Pink and go in for an image makeover.

    Meanwhile, coming back to Allu Arjun, he will soon be teaming up with Sukumar for a movie that was originally supposed to have Mahesh Babu in the lead. He also has Venu Sriram's Icon in his kitty. Given his packed schedule, it will be worth watching whether Allu Arjun is able to give bulk dates for the Boyapati Srinu movie.

    Either way, Allu Arjun's next few movies are crucial for him as his last film Naa Peru Surya was a box office dud that failed to impress the target audience.

    So, are you excited about Allu Arjun potentially teaming up with Boyapati Srinu? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
