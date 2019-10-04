Allu Arjun & Family Host Party To Celebrate Sye Raa’s Success; The ‘Mega’ Picture Goes Viral!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has opened to extremely positive reports. Recently, Stylish Star Allu Arjun had watched this prestigious movie at AMB cinemas. He had penned a message for Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, just before the movie was to hit theatres, which gained widespread attention on social media. Now, according to the latest reports, Allu Arjun and family hosted a special party to celebrate the grand success of the movie.

Importantly, the party was attended by all the prominent members of the Mega family. Chiranjeevi also graced the event, which turned out to be a star-studded affair. Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Akhil Akkineni, Actor Srikant etc., also attended the special celebrations in connection with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Now, a picture taken from the event has gone viral on social media and it features all the big stars who attended the party. Take a look at the picture here.

Reportedly, directors like Surender Reddy, Vamshi Paidipally and Harish Shankar also joined the Mega family for the special celebrations.

Well, the reports regarding the party have shut down the rumours of any rift between Allu Arjun and the Mega family. Earlier, Mega fans were quite disappointed with Allu Arjun for not attending the grand pre-release event of Sye Raa, which was graced by all other big stars of the Mega family.

Meanwhile, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy enjoyed a smashing opening at the box office, and it has gone past the Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film has won good reviews from the audiences and is all set for a grand run in theatres. The Chiranjeevi starrer narrates the tale of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Sudeep, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi etc., are also a part of the star cast of this film produced by Ram Charan.