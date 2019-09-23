Allu Arjun Fans Anguished Over An Incident That Took Place At Sye Raa Pre-release Event?
Allu Arjun belongs to the prestigious Mega family of the Telugu film industry and he is one among the most successful actors of the young brigade. The pre-release event of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was held yesterday in Hyderabad and was attended by most of the prominent members of the Mega family. However, Allu Arjun's absence from the event was noted by many and Bunny fans were quite disappointed with the same. Now, some reports claim that Allu Arjun fans are upset with a particular incident that took place during the grand pre-release event of the movie. According to reports, Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind was allegedly insulted by Mega fans.
Allu Aravind Had Attended The Event
Allu Aravind, who is a prominent producer of the Telugu film industry and brother-in-law of Megastar Chiranjeevi, attended the grand event. His speech at the event garnered everyone's attention.
When Mega Fans Intervened...
According to reports, Allu Arjun fans took notice of a situation, which was created by Mega fans. Reportedly, during Allu Aravind's speech, when the top producer wanted to share a few things about Chiranjeevi, the fans waved their hands; thus implying a 'No'.
Allu Arjun Fans Heavily Disheartened?
It is being said that Allu Arjun fans were taken aback by such a response from Mega fans. Meanwhile, it is being claimed that Allu Arjun fans are asking mega fans to behave properly, especially since Allu Aravind has been a part of Chiranjeevi's successful journey for a long time.
The Pre-release Event...
Sye Raa pre-release event was a star-studded affair. Along with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, the event was attended by who's who of the Mega family, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and others. It is being rumoured that Allu Arjun couldn't attend the event because of his busy schedule.