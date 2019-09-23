Allu Arjun Fans Anguished Over An Incident That Took Place At Sye Raa Pre-release Event?

Allu Aravind Had Attended The Event

Allu Aravind, who is a prominent producer of the Telugu film industry and brother-in-law of Megastar Chiranjeevi, attended the grand event. His speech at the event garnered everyone's attention.

When Mega Fans Intervened...

According to reports, Allu Arjun fans took notice of a situation, which was created by Mega fans. Reportedly, during Allu Aravind's speech, when the top producer wanted to share a few things about Chiranjeevi, the fans waved their hands; thus implying a 'No'.

Allu Arjun Fans Heavily Disheartened?

It is being said that Allu Arjun fans were taken aback by such a response from Mega fans. Meanwhile, it is being claimed that Allu Arjun fans are asking mega fans to behave properly, especially since Allu Aravind has been a part of Chiranjeevi's successful journey for a long time.

The Pre-release Event...

Sye Raa pre-release event was a star-studded affair. Along with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, the event was attended by who's who of the Mega family, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and others. It is being rumoured that Allu Arjun couldn't attend the event because of his busy schedule.