English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Allu Arjun Fans Anguished Over An Incident That Took Place At Sye Raa Pre-release Event?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Allu Arjun belongs to the prestigious Mega family of the Telugu film industry and he is one among the most successful actors of the young brigade. The pre-release event of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was held yesterday in Hyderabad and was attended by most of the prominent members of the Mega family. However, Allu Arjun's absence from the event was noted by many and Bunny fans were quite disappointed with the same. Now, some reports claim that Allu Arjun fans are upset with a particular incident that took place during the grand pre-release event of the movie. According to reports, Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind was allegedly insulted by Mega fans.

    Allu Aravind Had Attended The Event

    Allu Aravind Had Attended The Event

    Allu Aravind, who is a prominent producer of the Telugu film industry and brother-in-law of Megastar Chiranjeevi, attended the grand event. His speech at the event garnered everyone's attention.

    When Mega Fans Intervened...

    When Mega Fans Intervened...

    According to reports, Allu Arjun fans took notice of a situation, which was created by Mega fans. Reportedly, during Allu Aravind's speech, when the top producer wanted to share a few things about Chiranjeevi, the fans waved their hands; thus implying a 'No'.

    Allu Arjun Fans Heavily Disheartened?

    Allu Arjun Fans Heavily Disheartened?

    It is being said that Allu Arjun fans were taken aback by such a response from Mega fans. Meanwhile, it is being claimed that Allu Arjun fans are asking mega fans to behave properly, especially since Allu Aravind has been a part of Chiranjeevi's successful journey for a long time.

    The Pre-release Event...

    The Pre-release Event...

    Sye Raa pre-release event was a star-studded affair. Along with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, the event was attended by who's who of the Mega family, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and others. It is being rumoured that Allu Arjun couldn't attend the event because of his busy schedule.

    More ALLU ARJUN News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue