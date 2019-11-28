Allu Arjun Fans Set A Record; Arya 2 Tops Movie Anniversary Trends!

Overtakes Orange's Hashtag

A few days ago, Ram Charan fans had come up with a hashtag in connection with the film Orange, which enjoys a good fan-following. #9YearsOfCultClassicOrange did set a record back then by accumulating over 831k tweets in 24 hours. Now, Allu Arjun fans have comfortably overtaken that to take over the top spot.

Early this year, Mahesh Babu fans too had set a record with #8YrsForIFDookkuduSensation, which fetched around 676K tweets in 24 hours. But now, the hashtag has been pushed to the third spot in the list.

It has been one year since the release of Jr NTR starrer Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and in September, on the special day of the film's release, fans floated the #1YearOfVeeraRaghavaRage, which fetched around 530K tweets.

It was Jr NTR fans who topped the charts this year with the hashtags #12YearsOfBBYamadonga and #4YearsOfCultTemper, which went on to receive 353K and 323K tweets respectively. Now, they have been placed at the fifth and sixth spots, respectively in the list of the Top 10 biggest anniversary trends on Twitter.