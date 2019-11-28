Allu Arjun Fans Set A Record; Arya 2 Tops Movie Anniversary Trends!
Allu Arjun fans have shown their power on Twitter yet again. This time, the followers of the Stylish Star of Telugu cinema have set a record with the movie anniversary trends on the micro-blogging website. Most recently, Allu Arjun fans celebrated 10 years of the superhit movie Arya 2, which was directed by Sukumar.
Fans floated #DecadeForMemorableArya2 on Twitter and it emerged as a huge hit by fetching over 1.21 million tweets within 24 hours. Now, it has turned out to be the movie anniversary hashtag with the maximum number of tweets.
Overtakes Orange's Hashtag
A few days ago, Ram Charan fans had come up with a hashtag in connection with the film Orange, which enjoys a good fan-following. #9YearsOfCultClassicOrange did set a record back then by accumulating over 831k tweets in 24 hours. Now, Allu Arjun fans have comfortably overtaken that to take over the top spot.
Dookkudu Celebrations
Early this year, Mahesh Babu fans too had set a record with #8YrsForIFDookkuduSensation, which fetched around 676K tweets in 24 hours. But now, the hashtag has been pushed to the third spot in the list.
Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava
It has been one year since the release of Jr NTR starrer Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and in September, on the special day of the film's release, fans floated the #1YearOfVeeraRaghavaRage, which fetched around 530K tweets.
Jr NTR Fans
It was Jr NTR fans who topped the charts this year with the hashtags #12YearsOfBBYamadonga and #4YearsOfCultTemper, which went on to receive 353K and 323K tweets respectively. Now, they have been placed at the fifth and sixth spots, respectively in the list of the Top 10 biggest anniversary trends on Twitter.