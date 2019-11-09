Allu Arjun Gearing Up To Conquer The Pan-Indian Market?

Tollywood and few of its actors have produced a few popular movies, which went to make a mark in various languages. Now, it seems like Allu Arjun is also gearing up to conquer the pan-Indian market with AA 20, which is the stylish star's upcoming project with director Sukumar. If reports that have come up are anything to go by, Sukumar has plans to release this upcoming Allu Arjun starrer in various other languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Bengali.

Reports suggest that AA 20 will have a subject that is sure to appeal to the audiences of all languages and hence, they are planning to make it a pan-Indian cinema.

According to the reports, Sukumar is waiting for the dialogues in the other languages to be written. The report also adds that Sukumar is planning to reshoot some of the close-up shots so as to suit the different languages versions.

However, there hasn't been any official confirmation regarding this move yet. It would be great to see Allu Arjun also joining the race by coming up with a pan-Indian movie. Earlier, movies like Baahubali, Saaho and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy were released in various languages on the same day.

He enjoys a pretty good market in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where the dubbed versions of his movies have enjoyed a great run. On the other hand, the Hindi dubbed versions of few of his movies have gained popularity in North India as well. This new move of coming up with a pan-Indian movie would help the actor expand his fan base further.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's next release will be Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, which will be a family entertainer, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film has been scheduled to hit theatres during the Sankranthi season. Reportedly, Allu Arjun will join the shoot of AA 20 after completing the works of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.