Allu Arjun Gets Heavily Trolled For His Recent Comments On Stage!

Allu Arjun At Lover's Day Audio Launch

Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love is coming to Telugu speaking regions as Lover's Day and the audio launch ceremony of the Telugu dubbed version of the movie was held recently. It was Allu Arjun who was the Chief Guest of the function and he spoke to the audiences during the ceremony.

Allu Arjun's Speech During The Function

During the speech Allu Arjun wished the entire team. At the same time, one of the comments has not gone down well with the social media audiences. While calling himself as a South Indian actor, he mentioned that he is a Telugu actor who was born in Chennai and being loved by fans in Kerala and Karnataka as well.

Dialogue From Naa Peru Suriya

Interestingly, the social media users have targeted the 'South Indian' usage from his comments. They have drawn the dialogues from his previous movie Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, in which there is a dialogue where the character says that there is nothing called as South India or North India and there is only one India.

Another Instance

Meanwhile, a slip of the tongue by Allu Arjun too have been targeted by social media users. While speaking about the viral question that came in upon the release on Baahubali, Allu Arjun went on to say "Why Baahubali Killed Kattappa" instead of saying the other way around.

Praises For Allu Arjun

At the same time, the netizens have been praising Allu Arjun for gracing the audio launch function of Lover's Day. His presence for the launch ceremony of a comparatively smaller movie has indeed given a big exposure for the film.