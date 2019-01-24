Allu Arjun Gets Heavily Trolled For His Recent Comments On Stage!
It is very hard to getaway from trolls and even the big stars of the various film industries have not been spared from getting trolled by the social media users. Trolls are considered to be new-age sarcasm and even a slip of the tounge, might lead you in getting heavily trolled by social media users. Allu Arjun, the stylish star of Telugu cinema is the recent star who has fallen prey to trolls on social media. In fact, some of his recent comments during one of the functions that was held recently has led him in getting heavily trolled by the social media users. Read on to know more about the same here.
Allu Arjun At Lover's Day Audio Launch
Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love is coming to Telugu speaking regions as Lover's Day and the audio launch ceremony of the Telugu dubbed version of the movie was held recently. It was Allu Arjun who was the Chief Guest of the function and he spoke to the audiences during the ceremony.
Allu Arjun's Speech During The Function
During the speech Allu Arjun wished the entire team. At the same time, one of the comments has not gone down well with the social media audiences. While calling himself as a South Indian actor, he mentioned that he is a Telugu actor who was born in Chennai and being loved by fans in Kerala and Karnataka as well.
Dialogue From Naa Peru Suriya
Interestingly, the social media users have targeted the 'South Indian' usage from his comments. They have drawn the dialogues from his previous movie Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, in which there is a dialogue where the character says that there is nothing called as South India or North India and there is only one India.
Another Instance
Meanwhile, a slip of the tongue by Allu Arjun too have been targeted by social media users. While speaking about the viral question that came in upon the release on Baahubali, Allu Arjun went on to say "Why Baahubali Killed Kattappa" instead of saying the other way around.
Praises For Allu Arjun
At the same time, the netizens have been praising Allu Arjun for gracing the audio launch function of Lover's Day. His presence for the launch ceremony of a comparatively smaller movie has indeed given a big exposure for the film.