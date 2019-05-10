English
    Allu Arjun Gets Trolled After Maharshi's Big Opening? Is This The Reason!

    By Lekhaka
    Allu Arjun, the stylish star of Telugu cinema, has his own set of dedicated fan base, which is not just restricted to Telugu speaking regions. Much like in AP/TS, he is a big star in Kerala too where he is one among the most popular Telugu heroes.

    Allu Arjun Gets Trolled After Maharshis Big Opening? Is This The Reason!

    Meanwhile, It is Maharshi mania all over and the Mahesh Babu movie has turned out to be the hot topic of discussion on social media. Maharshi has made a pan-Indian release and the movie has made a decent release in Kerala too. It is not common for Telugu movies to make a direct release in Kerala and Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has made it to the elite list.

    It has been reported that Maharshi has made a very good opening with the film fetching Rs 2.9 lakh on the first day from Kerala. It is known to all that Kerala is considered to be Allu Arjun's fort with the star enjoying a huge fan base out there.

    With Maharshi emerging as the top day 1 grosser in Kerala, some of the social media users are trolling Allu Arjun since Mahesh Babu has now set a new record out there. Interestingly, Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India's Telugu version couldn't fetch this much on day 1.

    Allu Arjun Gets Trolled After Maharshis Big Opening? Is This The Reason!

    However, the Malayalam dubbed versions of Allu Arjun movie receive a grand opening in Kerala.

    Maharshi AP And TS Box Office Collections (Day 1): Mahesh Babu's Movie Sets A Non-Baahubali Record

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 12:02 [IST]
