Allu Arjun Gives A Befitting Response To This Rumour That Has Been Doing The Rounds!

Allu Arjun fans are waiting for the entry of his next movie and the most happy news is that the stylish star has finalised his next three projects. The fans are sure to have a fabulous time ahead with the actor signing up three promising movies.

Much like any stars, rumours have hit Allu Arjun as well and of late, speculations had come out that there is a rift between Allu Arjun and his father Allu Aravind, who is one of the top most producers in the industry.

In a recent interview, Allu Arjun himself spoke about the same. Dismissing all such rumours, he spoke about how they had taken such baseless news. "It's the funniest thing that I have read off late. My father and I live under the same roof and we have regular discussions each day over various topics. But when we saw this, we had a good laugh over it. There is actually nothing much to say about this. It's just funny.", Allu Arjun was quoted as saying to gulfnews.com.

It was indeed a matured response from the actor and his words rightly prove that such rumours are to be dismissed without taking it on a serious note. On the work front, Allu Arjun's next film is with Trivikram Srinivas and the shoot is set to begin.