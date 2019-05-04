English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Allu Arjun Gives A Befitting Response To This Rumour That Has Been Doing The Rounds!

    By Manu
    |

    Allu Arjun fans are waiting for the entry of his next movie and the most happy news is that the stylish star has finalised his next three projects. The fans are sure to have a fabulous time ahead with the actor signing up three promising movies.

    Much like any stars, rumours have hit Allu Arjun as well and of late, speculations had come out that there is a rift between Allu Arjun and his father Allu Aravind, who is one of the top most producers in the industry.

    Allu Arjun Gives A Befitting Response To This Rumour That Has Been Doing The Rounds!

    In a recent interview, Allu Arjun himself spoke about the same. Dismissing all such rumours, he spoke about how they had taken such baseless news. "It's the funniest thing that I have read off late. My father and I live under the same roof and we have regular discussions each day over various topics. But when we saw this, we had a good laugh over it. There is actually nothing much to say about this. It's just funny.", Allu Arjun was quoted as saying to gulfnews.com.

    It was indeed a matured response from the actor and his words rightly prove that such rumours are to be dismissed without taking it on a serious note. On the work front, Allu Arjun's next film is with Trivikram Srinivas and the shoot is set to begin.

    Read more about: allu arjun
    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 12:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue