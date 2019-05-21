Allu Arjun Had Once Rejected Bigg Boss Telugu Offer For This Particular Reason!
Allu Arjun, the stylish star of Telugu cinema, has some exciting projects on hand and is all set to make it up for the lack of any releases in the past one year. He was previously seen in Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India that released in May 2018 and the next film of the young star will be with Trivikram Srinivas. Not many might know that Allu Arjun had got the big opportunity to make a grand television debut through Bigg Boss Telugu, which is a highly-acclaimed show. In one of the interviews, Allu Arjun himself had revealed the details regarding this.
Bigg Boss Rumours
There is still an air of doubt surrounding who the next host of Bigg Boss Telugu would be. In the interview, when Allu Arjun was asked whether he is hosting the show, he denied the rumours and came up with other interesting details too.
Allu Arjun Was The First Choice
At the same time, he also came up with an interesting revelation. He opened up that he was offered the chance to host Bigg Boss Telugu and that too for both the first two seasons.
Allu Arjun's Statement
"My father and I used to be on the board of directors and shareholders [part owners] for Maa Tv before the sale to Star [TV network]. At that point in time, I was offered ‘Big Boss' one and two as I had the first right of refusal.", he was quoted as saying by gulfnews.com.
The Reason Why He Rejected
Allu Arjun also had a valid reason for rejecting the show. "I personally felt it was not in the space that I function in, so I let that offer pass. And whoever they selected post that decision has done a great job for the TV audience and for the show," said Allu Arjun.
