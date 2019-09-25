Allu Arjun Has Conveyed His Best Wishes To Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan?

Why didn't Allu Arjun attend Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's pre-release event? A whole lot of speculated answers have come up to this question and the stylish star's absence from the event had left everyone talking about. Even rumours regarding a rift between Allu Arjun and the Mega family was talked about. But, recent reports reveal that all is well between the prominent members of the Mega family, and Allu Arjun has seemingly conveyed his best wishes to Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, for their upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

A recent report throws some light on the reason behind Allu Arjun skipping the Sye Raa pre-release event. Reportedly, Bunny is busy with the shoot of Ala Vaikuntapuramulo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Reports suggest that it is a long and continuous schedule and Allu Arjun didn't want to disrupt the shooting by his absence. Hence, he decided to skip the event, which is quite professional and understandable. Allu Arjun was also criticised by Mega fans for not tweeting or writing anything about Sye Raa. But, it is being said that he has conveyed his wishes to Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Well, these reports should ideally put an end to the speculations doing the rounds. It is also being believed that Allu Arjun might write a few words about Sye Raa after watching the film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy pre-release event was held on September 22, 2019, in Hyderabad. It was a grand affair, which was attended by the entire Mega family - Pawan Kalyan, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Aravind. Meanwhile, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is set to hit theatres on October 2, 2019, and it is sure to take a gargantuan opening at the box office.