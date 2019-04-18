Allu Arjun Is Easing His Rules For The Next Film? Is He Taking A Big Risk?

Allu Arjun fans would have a great time ahead as the stylish star of Tollywood has already announced his next three projects. Next in the pipleine is his film with Trivikram Srinivas and the team would really love to repeat the success that they have enjoyed so far.

According to one of the reports, Allu Arjun has probably relaxed one of his rules for this much-awaited film. Reports claims that Allu Arjun has been so particular about the requirement of a complete script upon the response that Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India had received. Reportedly, he has been demanding full script before giving green signal to a project.

Rumours were rife that Allu Arjun had suggested a few changes in the script and Trivikram Srinivas made the changes accordingly. Now, speculation is rife that Trivikram Srinivas has just completed the script for the first half whereas he has narrated a one line about the second half.

However, the reports suggests that the makers will proceed with the filming of the film and the shoot is expected to commence of April 23 or 24th. It is also being reported that Trivikram will complete the rest of the script while the progression of the shoot. No official confirmation has come out regarding this.

