Allu Arjun Is Mighty Impressed With Sukumar’s Script? Something Special Is On Cards!

Allu Arjun will be teaming up with popular filmmaker Sukumar, with whom the stylish star had previously worked together in movies like Arya and Arya 2. Both movies were phenomenal successes at the box office and the third film from this combo will be the 20th movie of Allu Arjun.

Now, a few reports have come regarding Allu Arjun-Sukumar movie, which would surely leave every Bunny fan quite excited. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Sukumar has completed the script of the movie and the writer-director recently narrated the same to Allu Arjun.

Earlier, Sukumar had only narrated the brief storyline of the movie. Now, the latest reports suggest that Allu Arjun has been left thrilled after hearing the complete script. It seems like the stylish star is mighty impressed with the storyline as well as the script penned by Sukumar. Meanwhile, some reports also claim that the film will be taking Allu Arjun's career to another level. It would definitely be a project worth waiting for.

It is also being reported that the shoot of this upcoming Allu Arjun starrer will commence this year itself. Reportedly, the team is planning to start the shoot in October or November. Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the role of the leading lady in this film. Mythri Movie Makers will be producing this movie.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is busy with the works of his next film, which is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film, which has been tentatively titled as AA 19, will be the next film of Allu Arjun's to hit the theatres. Allu Arjun also has signed another project, which has been titled 'Icon' and the movie will be directed by Venu Sriram. Reportedly, the star will simultaneously shoot for Sukumar's movie and Icon. Let us wait for the official updates to get a clear picture regarding all of these.