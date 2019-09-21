Allu Arjun Met Director Atlee To Discuss An Upcoming Movie?

It has been more than a year since we saw Stylish Star Allu Arjun on the big screen. Well, he is all set to make it up for the big gap with some really promising movies. Now, the latest rumour that has come out reveal that Allu Arjun might team up with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for an upcoming film. The buzz doing the rounds reveal that Allu Arjun had met the director recently and talked about the feasibility of such a project. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding such a meeting.

Meanwhile, Atlee is busy with the final touches of his upcoming film Bigil, which features Tamil superstar Vijay in the lead role. It is one of the much-awaited Tamil movies of the year. The upcoming mass entertainer has been scheduled for a Deepavali release. Rumour has it that Atlee might narrate a script to Allu Arjun after Bigil's release. If everything goes well, the Allu Arjun-Atlee movie might commence next year itself. The grapevine suggests that the film will be produced under the home banner of Allu Arjun. There are high chances for the project to be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Well, it would be fascinating if Allu Arjun joins hands with Atlee, who is known for his brilliant entertainers.

At present, Allu Arjun is focusing on Ala Vaikuntapuramulo, which will be his next release. Hit filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is directing the film scheduled as a Sankranti release of 2020. According to reports, this upcoming movie will be a perfect family entertainer. He has also signed a project with popular director M Sukumar, which is also a highly awaited film. Apart from these two films, he has also given the nod for Icon, the upcoming movie that will be directed by Venu Sriram. Well, it is exciting times ahead for Allu Arjun fans.