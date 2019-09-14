English
    Allu Arjun Puts Venu Sriram's Icon On Hold?

    Some time ago, mass hero Allu Arjun announced that he would soon be teaming up with promising filmmaker Venu Sriram for an ambitious film titled Icon, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Shortly thereafter, it was reported that T-town's resident 'Stylish Star' would be sporting a new look in the movie. Now, in a shocking development, Allu Arjun has apparently put Icon on hold. According to reports, he wants to wrap up his movie with ace director Sukumar before collaborating with Venu Sriram.

    Sukumar's last movie Rangasthalam did well at the box office while adding a new dimension to Ram Charan's career, which might be one of the big reasons behind Allu Arjun choosing him over Venu Sriram.

    Allu Arjun Puts Venu Sriram’s Icon On Hold

    Interestingly, the Sukumar-Allu Arjun movie, being referred to as AA 20, was originally supposed to feature Mahesh Babu in the lead. However, 'Prince' opted out of the film, much to the shock of countless fans. As such, AA 20 is an important movie for all concerned.

    Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, marking his third collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas. The film, featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, is slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti. Malayalam star Jayaram and Bollywood diva Tabu too are a part of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.

    So, are you excited about Allu Arjun's upcoming movies? Comments, please!

    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 22:34 [IST]
