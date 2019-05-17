Allu Arjun And Ram Charan On Bad Terms? Here's What The Mega Hero Has To Say!
Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are two among the big stars that the Mega family has. They enjoy their own share of fan base, especially among youth audiences. In fact, they have even featured in a movie together, Yevadu. However, rumours have struck about their relationship saying that there are differences between them. The rumours popped up when Allu Arjun didn't respond immediately after the success of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam. Now, another prominent member of the Mega family has come up with a very apt response to such rumours that have been doing the rounds. Read to know interesting details regarding this.
Allu Sirish
It was actor Allu Sirish, the younger brother of Allu Arjun and cousin of Ram Charan who gave a befitting response to the questions regarding the rumours in a recent function.
ABCD Pre-release Event
ABCD will be the next outing of young actor Allu Sirish in Tollywood and it has released in the theatres now. It was during the pre-release event of the film that a question had come up regarding plausible differences in Allu Arjun-Ram Charan friendship.
Allu Sirish's Response
If the reports are to be believed, Allu Sirish denied all such baseless rumours. He also went on to say that at the end of the day, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are cousins who grew up together.
Created By YouTube Channels
Allu Sirish also went on to say that Allu Arjun and Ram Charan meet and talk very often. He also affirmed that everything else being reported is baseless and are being created by certain YouTube channels for the purpose of views.
READ: After Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun Gives A Shock To Sukumar? Deets Inside