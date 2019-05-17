Allu Arjun And Ram Charan On Bad Terms? Here's What The Mega Hero Has To Say!

Allu Sirish

It was actor Allu Sirish, the younger brother of Allu Arjun and cousin of Ram Charan who gave a befitting response to the questions regarding the rumours in a recent function.

ABCD Pre-release Event

ABCD will be the next outing of young actor Allu Sirish in Tollywood and it has released in the theatres now. It was during the pre-release event of the film that a question had come up regarding plausible differences in Allu Arjun-Ram Charan friendship.

Allu Sirish's Response

If the reports are to be believed, Allu Sirish denied all such baseless rumours. He also went on to say that at the end of the day, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are cousins who grew up together.

Created By YouTube Channels

Allu Sirish also went on to say that Allu Arjun and Ram Charan meet and talk very often. He also affirmed that everything else being reported is baseless and are being created by certain YouTube channels for the purpose of views.