Allu Arjun Replaced By Young Hero In This Movie; Shocking Rumour Goes Viral

Allu Arjun And Lingusamy Movie Not Happening

Some time ago, it was reported that 'Bunny' would be teaming up with Lingusamy for a commercial movie and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Sadly, the movie was put in 'cold storage' shortly after being announced.

Young Actor Replaces Allu Arjun

Now, Lingaswamy has decided to make the same film with actor Havish. The Anjaan director recently narrated the same script to Havish and things fell in place in no time.

A Crucial Time For Bunny

Interestingly, Allu Arjun is going through a crucial phase on the work front these days. The actor was last seen in Naa Peru Surya that bombed at the box office. The film, featuring Allu Arjun in the the role of a soldier, never clicked with fans and this proved to be its undoing. Following the debacle, Bunny took a brief hiatus from movies.

Plenty On His Plate

Allu Arjun currently has a film with Trivikram Srinivas in his kitty, which is likely to have an emotional plot. He will also be teaming up with Rangasthalam director Sukumar for a movie that was originally supposed to be made with 'Super Star' Mahesh Babu

Allu Arjun In A New Avatar

He will also be working with Venu Sriram for Icon, which is rumoured to have a gripping storyline. The buzz is that Allu Arjun will be seen playing the role of a middle-aged person for the first time in his career. Icon revolves around the hero's struggles at various points in life and this makes it a perfect platform for the star to showcase his abilities as a performer.