    Allu Arjun Replaced By Young Hero In This Movie; Shocking Rumour Goes Viral

    It is no secret that the charismatic Allu Arjun is one of the most popular and sought-after young stars in Tollywood. The 'Stylish Star' enjoys a pretty good fan following due to his lively screen presence, bindass nature and awesome dancing skills. During his career, he has also worked in quite a few popular movies and proved that he is quite an entertainer. Now, the livewire is in the news for a surprising reason.

    Allu Arjun And Lingusamy Movie Not Happening

    Some time ago, it was reported that 'Bunny' would be teaming up with Lingusamy for a commercial movie and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Sadly, the movie was put in 'cold storage' shortly after being announced.

    Young Actor Replaces Allu Arjun

    Now, Lingaswamy has decided to make the same film with actor Havish. The Anjaan director recently narrated the same script to Havish and things fell in place in no time.

    A Crucial Time For Bunny

    Interestingly, Allu Arjun is going through a crucial phase on the work front these days. The actor was last seen in Naa Peru Surya that bombed at the box office. The film, featuring Allu Arjun in the the role of a soldier, never clicked with fans and this proved to be its undoing. Following the debacle, Bunny took a brief hiatus from movies.

    Plenty On His Plate

    Allu Arjun currently has a film with Trivikram Srinivas in his kitty, which is likely to have an emotional plot. He will also be teaming up with Rangasthalam director Sukumar for a movie that was originally supposed to be made with 'Super Star' Mahesh Babu

    Allu Arjun In A New Avatar

    He will also be working with Venu Sriram for Icon, which is rumoured to have a gripping storyline. The buzz is that Allu Arjun will be seen playing the role of a middle-aged person for the first time in his career. Icon revolves around the hero's struggles at various points in life and this makes it a perfect platform for the star to showcase his abilities as a performer.

