Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapuramulo: Jayaram And Tabu Look Absolutely Stunning In This New Still

Jayaram’s Social Media Post

Actor Jayaram, through his social media pages, has revealed this spectacular picture. Both Jayaram and Tabu look absolutely stunning in this picture, which has been lapped up by the audiences.

Jayaram’s Role In The Movie

If the reports that had come up earlier are anything to go by, Jayaram will be seen playing the role of Allu Arjun's father in this movie. The actor has undergone a complete makeover for this film and it has won praises from his fans and followers.

Tabu’s Role In Ala Vaikunthapuramalo?

Nothing much has been revealed about Tabu's role in the movie apart from the fact that she essays a crucial role. The new photo released by Jayaram suggests that both these fabulous actors are pairing up in this film. Now, it is to be believed that Tabu is playing Allu Arjun's mother in this Trivikram Srinivas directorial.

A Film With Fabulous Performances

Jayaram and Tabu are two actors who have had years of experience in the film industry. The Allu Arjun starrer will be Jayaram's second film in Telugu after the highly successful Bhaagamathie. On the other hand, Tabu is making a comeback to the Telugu film industry after a gap of more than a decade. Ala Vaikunthapuramulo definitely promises to be a fine entertainer with the presence of some spectacular actors in it.