    Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Song Turns Out To Be A Painful One For This Hero?

    Blockbuster song, from the film Sarrainodu, which featured Allu Arjun in the lead hero, is one such song, which has a good number of listeners even now. This peppy dance number, which featured Allu Arjun and Anjali in it continues to be one of the most-preferred dance numbers for the common audiences.

    Interestingly, Allu Arjun's Blockbuster song from Sarrainodu is getting remade in Tamil as well. Reportedly, the Tamil version of this song will feature in the upcoming movie Ayogya, starring Vishal in the lead role. According to the reports, the shoot of the song featuring Vishal and Shradha Das was held a couple of days ago.

    The reports doing the rounds suggest that Vishal suffered minor injuries during the shoot of the song on Saturday. According to reports, the actor slipped and fell down during the film and suffered an injury to his foot as well as elbow.

    "It was a freak accident. I slipped and fell when the makers were canning the Tamil version of Blockbuster song. I have a twisted ankle and swollen elbow as an instant legacy of my dancing skills," Vishal has been quoted as saying by tollywood.net.

    Interestingly, Ayogya is the Tamil remake of the blockbuster Telugu movie Temper, which featured Jr NTR in the lead role and was remade in Hindi as well, titled Simmba with Ranveer Singh in the lead and went on to become a blockbuster. The Vishal starrer, which features Raashi Khanna as the leading lady will be releasing in the theatres in April 2019. Ayogya is beind directed by Venkat Mohan.

