Allu Arjun's GRAND Vanity Van Sets Social Media On Fire; Might Make This Superstar's Fans Jealous

Allu Arjun Has A Brand New 7 Crore Vanity Van

In an exciting development, Allu Arjun just shared a few awesome photos of his vanity van/caravan and this created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. While sharing the same, he said he was able to buy 'Falcon' because of the love of his fans and added that he is grateful to all those who have supported him during his career.

Palace On Wheels

Allu Arjun's vanity van costs around Rs 7 crore and is equipped with several state of the art facilities. Its interiors cost around Rs 3.5 crore, which is a staggering amount. The van also has mood lighting and a moon window. Its other luxuries include a meeting room, bathroom and bedroom. All in all, it seems to be a palace on wheels.

Allu Arjun Beats SRK

Interestingly, Allu Arjun's vanity van is costlier than the one owned by Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan. SRK's prized possession, a beauty in its own right, costs around Rs 4 crore. Bunny is the clear winner here.

Work Matters

On the work front, Allu Arjun is set to begin work on his movie with Trivikram Srinivas, which is likely to have an emotional plot. He will also be seen in Icon and Sukumar's next. On the other hand, the 'Badshah' was last seen in the box office dud Zero, which was crushed by KGF. He is yet to announce his next.