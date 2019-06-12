English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Allu Arjun's Dance Finds A Great Admirer In This Popular Bollywood Actress!

    By Manu
    |

    Allu Arjun is definitely one among the finest dancers of the Indian film industry. His amazing dance moves form one of the major USPs of most of his movies. Each dance number by the star has some uniqueness associated with it and his stylish moves does make his fans go crazy.

    Allu Arjuns Dance Finds A Great Admirer In This Popular Bollywood Actress!

    The Stylish Star's dance has a huge number of admirers and now, one of the popular Bollywood actresses too has spoken up about Allu Arjun's dance. Zarine Khan, who is gearing up to make her debut in Telugu cinema, spoke about the same in one of her recent interviews.

    According to the reports, in the interview, Zarine Khan spoke highly about Allu Arjun's dance. "'I just love how effortless he makes the dance look," she has been quoted as saying by Gulte.com. At the same time, she was also full praises for the working style of the Telugu film industry, especially the discipline and the professionalism that the industry follows. She is making her debut in Tollywood with the upcoming film Chanakya, which features Gopi Chand in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Tamil film-maker Thiru. The movie is expected to be on the lines of a spy thriller.

    READ: Allu Arjun's Next Movie To Feature A Dance Number By This Top Actress?

    More ALLU ARJUN News

    Read more about: allu arjun
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 12:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue