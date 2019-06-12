Allu Arjun's Dance Finds A Great Admirer In This Popular Bollywood Actress!

Allu Arjun is definitely one among the finest dancers of the Indian film industry. His amazing dance moves form one of the major USPs of most of his movies. Each dance number by the star has some uniqueness associated with it and his stylish moves does make his fans go crazy.

The Stylish Star's dance has a huge number of admirers and now, one of the popular Bollywood actresses too has spoken up about Allu Arjun's dance. Zarine Khan, who is gearing up to make her debut in Telugu cinema, spoke about the same in one of her recent interviews.

According to the reports, in the interview, Zarine Khan spoke highly about Allu Arjun's dance. "'I just love how effortless he makes the dance look," she has been quoted as saying by Gulte.com. At the same time, she was also full praises for the working style of the Telugu film industry, especially the discipline and the professionalism that the industry follows. She is making her debut in Tollywood with the upcoming film Chanakya, which features Gopi Chand in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Tamil film-maker Thiru. The movie is expected to be on the lines of a spy thriller.

READ: Allu Arjun's Next Movie To Feature A Dance Number By This Top Actress?