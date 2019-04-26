Allu Arjun's Former Heroine To Be His Villain? DEETS INSIDE!

Allu Arjun's next movie is with hit director Trivikram Srinivas and exciting details have been popping up regarding this highly promising movie. Earlier, speculations were doing the rounds regarding the title as well as the core plot of the theme and now, few reports have surfaced regarding the star cast.

If the reports that have surfaced are to be believed, the makers are considering something really different as far as the antagonist of the film is considered. The reports claim that the team might rope in popular actress Hansika Motwani to play the role of villain in this Allu Arjun starrer.

Interestingly, Allu Arjun and Hansika Motwani had earlier paired up in the film Desamudru, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh. If the reports regarding Hansika Motwani turning a villain for Allu Arjun's next movie is true it would be rather interesting to see the hit pair back but in different avatars. However, no official confirmation has come out regarding Hansika Motwani's association with the project.

Reports are also rife that popular Bollywood actress Tabu will be seen playing a crucial role in the film. Pooja Hegde is said to be the actress who will be paired opposite Allu Arjun. Meanwhile, certain reports claim that this upcoming Allu Arjun movie has been titled as Alakanda. Let us wait for the official update to get a clarification regarding all of these.

