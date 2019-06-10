Allu Arjun’s Next Movie To Feature A Dance Number By This Top Actress?

Allu Arjun's next movie to release in the theatres will be the film directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film, which has been tentatively titled as AA19,

since this is the 19th movie of Allu Arjun as a lead hero, is one among the highly-awaited Telugu movies.

Quite a few updates regarding the star cast of the film has been doing the rounds since the past few weeks. Now, one of the updates that have been doing the rounds reveal that the film might have a special dance number by a popular actress.

Rumours are rife that Kajal Aggarwal might be a part of Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas movie as she will be seen in a special dance number along with the lead hero Allu Arjun. Interestingly, Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal were previously seen together in the films like Arya 2 and Yevadu.

On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal is not new to dance numbers and earlier, she had done a dance number in the movie Janatha Garage. The song Pakka local from the film had emerged as a huge hit.

However, no official confirmation has come up regarding Kajal Aggarwal's association with the project yet. Reportedly, Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the role of the leading lady in this film.