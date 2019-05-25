English
    Allu Arjun’s Takes A Decision That Might Leave His Fans Disappointed? Deets Inside!

    By Manu
    |

    It has been over a year since Allu Arjun was seen on the big screen. However, Allu Arjun fans are very happy of the prospects in store as the stylish star has bagged some very promising and interesting projects. Meanwhile, a few reports have come out which might leave the fans a bit disappointed.

    Allu Arjun’s Takes A Decision That Might Leave His Fans Disappointed? Deets Inside!

    Allu Arjun's next film is with Trivikram Srinivas and the movie, which is expected to be on the lines of a family entertainer is high on expectations. Earlier, reports were rife that the Allu Arjun starrer might come out during Dussehra season. But later, reports surfaced that the team would push ahead the date since Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa is also coming out during the same season.

    Most recently, reports had come out that the team is eyeing Sankranti season of 2020 as the possible release time of this film. However, some of the latest reports claim that Allu Arjun has decided to push the release ahead to the summer season of next year since he doesn't want his film to clash with movies like Darbar, Balakrishna's ruler, which are also expected to release in January 2020.

    Well, if these reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun fans might have to wait close to a year to see his next film on the big screen. Allu Arjun's previous release Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India had released during the summer season previous year.

    (Source:Telugu360.com)

