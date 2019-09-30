Allu Arjun's Tweet On Sye Raa Leads To Ugly Fight Between Chiranjeevi Fans And Bunny Army
Allu Arjun recently wished Chiranjeevi good luck for his eagerly awaited Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy while thanking Ram Charan for backing a film, which has the potential to become the pride of Telugu cinema.
#SyeraaNarasimhaReddy pic.twitter.com/wxEgwODvWM— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 30, 2019
As expected, his tweet went viral in no time, resulting in an ugly fight between Mega fans and the 'Allu Army'. While Chiru supporters accused Bunny of acknowledging Sye Raa only days before its release, Stylish fans came to his rescue.
Venkata Bhargav @Alwaysbhargav
Video byte will b better gesture Bunny
Very bad 2 not see u in any events related 2 #SyeRaa
Oka pakka Sye Raa promotions jarugutunte antha urgent ga pongal movie ki promotion start cheyalsina avasaram em vachchindi?
All these happenings are giving negative signs please correct
Venkatesh Narayan @VenkatNarayan80
You have Heights of attitude thus change it before it's too late. I watched you're movies (Gangotri to Race Gurram) just cause of Magastar but you disrespected him in the stage thus stopped watching your movies. It took almost a month for you to respond on Magastar movie. Lol
IbeMyself @IBeMyself4
Few fans from both sides try to create hatred but no matter what your gratitude and indebtedness towards Mega family has changed even an iota over d years. Way to go Bunny👏 During testing times, our true character comes out & every time u stood like rock by d Mega side
Surya mahesh Aadhf🔥🔥🔥 @Suryamahesh13
Proud to be your fan Bunny
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, directed by ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The film, featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, is slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti.
Allu Arjun will also soon be teaming up with Sukumar for a movie, originally supposed to feature Mahesh Babu in the lead.
