    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Allu Arjun Starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Strikes A Big Deal?

      By Staff
      |

      Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which will be Allu Arjun's next big release is gearing up to hit theatres during Sankranthi season of 2020. There are humongous expectations on this movie, which comes from Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas combo and now, a report has come up regarding a huge pre-release business that this upcoming film has done. If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, the Hindi dubbing and satellite rights of the film have been already sold. Reports suggest that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has bagged Rs 19.5 crore combining satellite, digital and dubbing rights of the Hindi version.

      Allu Arjun Starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Strikes A Big Deal?

      This is indeed a big deal, especially considering that Allu Arjun's previous film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India had fetched around Rs 23.5 crore combining the satellite and digital rights of both the Hindi and Telugu versions.

      Allu Arjun movies do enjoy a decent market in North India and some of his films have gained widespread attention among the masses. Moreover, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo also has the presence of actors like Tabu and Pooja Hegde, who are well-known faces for Hindi audiences. All these might have helped the film in striking such a big deal.

      Most recently, a report had come up regarding the Hindi dubbing rights of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is all set have a direct face-off with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo at the box office. According to reports, the Mahesh Babu starrer's Hindi rights were sold for Rs 15.25 crore. However, it is not clear whether it is inclusive of digital and satellite rights as well or not.

      Meanwhile, audiences are awaiting the brand new single from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which is all set to hit the online circuits. Earlier, the team had come up with two songs and both of them tasted huge successes at the box office. The wait is on for the teaser of the movie as well.

      Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 9:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 16, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue