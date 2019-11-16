Allu Arjun Starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Strikes A Big Deal?

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which will be Allu Arjun's next big release is gearing up to hit theatres during Sankranthi season of 2020. There are humongous expectations on this movie, which comes from Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas combo and now, a report has come up regarding a huge pre-release business that this upcoming film has done. If the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, the Hindi dubbing and satellite rights of the film have been already sold. Reports suggest that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has bagged Rs 19.5 crore combining satellite, digital and dubbing rights of the Hindi version.

This is indeed a big deal, especially considering that Allu Arjun's previous film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India had fetched around Rs 23.5 crore combining the satellite and digital rights of both the Hindi and Telugu versions.

Allu Arjun movies do enjoy a decent market in North India and some of his films have gained widespread attention among the masses. Moreover, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo also has the presence of actors like Tabu and Pooja Hegde, who are well-known faces for Hindi audiences. All these might have helped the film in striking such a big deal.

Most recently, a report had come up regarding the Hindi dubbing rights of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is all set have a direct face-off with Ala Vaikunthapurramloo at the box office. According to reports, the Mahesh Babu starrer's Hindi rights were sold for Rs 15.25 crore. However, it is not clear whether it is inclusive of digital and satellite rights as well or not.

Meanwhile, audiences are awaiting the brand new single from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which is all set to hit the online circuits. Earlier, the team had come up with two songs and both of them tasted huge successes at the box office. The wait is on for the teaser of the movie as well.