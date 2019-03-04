English
    Allu Arjun-Sukumar Combo Is Back; The Actor & Director To Team For The Third Time!

    Now, here is an exciting news for all Allu Arjun fans. The much-loved actor of Telugu cinema is all set to team up with popular filmmaker Sukumar once again. The official updates regarding the same have been doing the rounds on Twitter.

    Reportedly, this upcoming Arya-Sukumar movie will be the 20th film of Allu Arjun and the movie has been tentatively titled AA20. According to the reports, the film will be produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Further updates regarding this upcoming movie are being awaited.

    Interestingly, this upcoming movie will mark the third collaboration of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. At first, they had teamed up for the movie Arya, which had emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box office. Later, they teamed up for its sequel titled as Arya 2. This movie also turned out to be a big success at the box office and earned a huge fan following.

    Sukumar's previous film was Rangasthalam, which had hit the theatres in the year 2018 and it turned out to be a big succes. It pocketed most of the non-Baahubali records. The film from Allu Arjun-Sukumar team is definitely worth waiting for and we can expect something really special from this magical combo.

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
