Allu Arjun Set To Play This Role For The First Time In His Career?

Last year, actor Allu Arjun suffered a setback of epic proportions when Naa Peru Surya under-performed at the box office and failed to click with fans. The film, featuring 'Bunny' in the role of a soldier, never clicked with critics and this contributed to its downfall. In fact, the response to Naa Peru Surya was so underwhelming that Allu Arjun took a hiatus, which upset 'Mega fans' big time.

With the setback behind him, Allu Arjun currently has three movies in his kitty. The 'Stylish Star' will soon be beginning work on a film with Trivikram Srinivas, which is likely to have an emotional plot. He will also be teaming up with Sukumar for a project tthat was originally supposed to feature 'Prince' Mahesh Babu. Moreover, on his birthday, he announced that he would be working on a film titled Icon and this created a buzz on social media.

Now, here is an exciting update about Icon. According to reports, Allu Arjun will be seen playing the role of a middle-aged person in the film for the first time in his career. The buzz is that Icon will chronicle the life of a person and serve as a big test of Allu Arjun's acting abilities.

Icon, to be directed by Sriram Venu, has already created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this makes it a crucial release for all concerned.

