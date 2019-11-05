Allu Arjun To Take Up A Never-before-seen Avatar In AA 20?

Allu Arjun fans are delighted as the stylish star is all set to give them a treat with back-to-back projects. It was recently that the official launch of AA 20 was made and the film would mark his third collaboration with director Sukumar. There are huge expectations on this movie and some reports claim that Allu Arjun will go completely de-glam for this upcoming film. According to the report, director Sukumar has given a clear-cut idea to Allu Arjun about his look in the film and the actor has okayed the same. The report also says that director Sukumar is all set to portray him in a never-seen-before avatar.

Nothing much has been revealed about the backdrop of the movie yet though rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the plot. Meanwhile, a few reports also claim that Allu Arjun will use the Chittoor dialect in this upcoming flick. We have to wait for an official confirmation to get a clear picture regarding all these.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is working on Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, which will be the actor's next release. Reportedly, the film will hit theatres as one among the Sankranti releases. According to reports, the actor still has a few more portions to be completed. It is being said that the stylish star will start work on AA20 after Ala Vaikunthapuramulo is completed.

The Allu Arjun-Sukumar movie is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to play the leading lady in this film. According to reports, the major portions of the film will be shot in Nellore and Chittor districts. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in as the music director. Miroslaw Borzek, who shot Nani's most recent Gang Leader, will helm cinematography of this upcoming Allu Arjun starrer.