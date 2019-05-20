Allu Arjun To Team Up With This Director For His Tamil Debut Movie?

His Tamil Debut

Allu Arjun has a decent fan base in the Tamil speaking regions and the dubbed versions of his Telugu movies have performed well many times. His debut in Kollywood has been in the waiting for quite some time and it seems like it might happen somewehere in the near future.

Allu Arjun With AR Murugadoss

According to one of the reports by popular YouTube channel Valai Pechu, Allu Arjun might join hands with film-maker AR Murugadoss, for a Tamil-Telugu movie, which would in turn mark the Kollywood debut of Stylish star.

Not For The First Time

AR Murugadoss has been a film-maker who has done Tamil and Telugu films in tandem. Earlier, he introduced Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu to the Tamil film industry with the movie Spyder, which was released in Tamil and Telugu.

Their Upcoming Ventures

Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss is busy with the works of his next film, which is with Superstar Rajinikanth. The movie is titled as Darbar and the shoot of the film is progressing. On the other hand, Allu Arjun's next film is with Trivikram Srinivas. Let us wait and see whether the rumours regarding Allu Arjun's Kollywood debut would turne out to be true or not.