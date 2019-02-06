English
    Allu Arjun And Trivikram Srinivas Movie Updates: This Sensational Beauty To Be Paired With Bunny?

    Last year, the charismatic Allu Arjun suffered a big setback when his much-hyped Naa Peru Surya underperformed at the box office and failed to impress the critics. In fact, the response was so poor that quite a few distributors suffered losses. With Naa Peru Surya and 2018 behind him, 'Bunny' is gearing up to begin work on his film with Trivikram Srinivas. Now, here is the latest update about the eagerly-awaited film.

    The buzz is that Rashmika Mandanna is going to be roped in to play Allu Arjun's love interest in the movie. The young lady made her Tollywood debut with Chalo and added a new dimension to her career. Thereafter, she acted opposite the heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in the sleeper hit and this worked wonders for her career.

    Allu Arjun

    Unfortunately, her last big release Devadas did not live up to the expectations. The general feeling is that working with Allu Arjun might help her enter the big league.

    Interestingly, some time ago, it was rumoured that she would be seen opposite Vijay in his latest movie with Atlee. However, this did not happen. Let us hope that things turn out to be different this time around.

    On a related note, the Allu Arjun-Trivikram movie is still at the scripting stage. It might, however, hit the floors on February 14, 2019.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 22:28 [IST]
