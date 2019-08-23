Allu Arjun Was Offered An Important Role In Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy?

Mega fans would have loved to see Allu Arjun in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer, which is a magnum opus of Telugu cinema. However, the rumours doing the rounds suggest that director Surinder Reddy had approached Allu Arjun for an important role in the film. One of the recent reports of Gulte.com suggests that team Sye Raa initially wanted Allu Arjun to play the role later portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi in the film.

According to the report, rumours have in it that, Allu Arjun didn't show much interest in portraying that role back then and the Stylish Star wanted some time to come to a final decision to take the role or not. It is also being said that by that time, team Sye Raa had decided to cast Vijay Sethupathi in the film for that particular role. Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi essays a character named Raja Pandi in the big-budget movie and it also marks the popular actor's debut in Telugu cinema.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's teaser had come up on August 20, 2019, and it opened to a grand reception. Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Allu Arjun hadn't shared the teaser on the release day.

However, Allu Arjun seemingly reserved the best for Chiranjeevi's birthday. On the special day, Allu Arjun had sent out a note through his Facebook post wishing the Megastar on his birthday. At the same time, Allu Arjun also shared the fascinating teaser of the movie along with the social media post.

Meanwhile, the first look of Allu Arjun's next major release was released recently and the film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas has been titled Ala Vaikunthapuramulo. The film, which is expected to be a well-etched family entertainer, will feature Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The shoot of the film is currently progressing.