Amala Paul To Star In Telugu Version Of Lust Stories?

There's no denying that Amala Paul is one of the most promising actress in South cinema today. The lovely lady has won the love of one and all due to her good looks and bindass nature. Moreover, she also impressed fans by handling trolls about her personal life like a boss. Now, she is in the limelight for an awesome reason. According to reports, Amala is set to star in the Telugu version of the popular anthology film Lust Stories. She was apparently chosen as she can 'emote naturally'.

The buzz is that Amala will be a part of the segment directed by Oh Baby fame Nandini Reddy. Jagapathi Babu too is likely to be a part of the project. Lust Stories had helped Bharat Ane Nenu actress Kiara Advani become the talk of the town, opening new avenues for her. It remains to be seen whether the Telugu version has a similar impact on Amala's career.

In case, you did not know, the Telugu remake of Lust Stories will be helmed by Nandini Reddy, Sandeep Vanga, Ghazi fame Sankalp Reddy and Tharun Bhascker. It is likely to be bolder than the original version.

Coming back to Amala, she was last seen in the hard-hitting Aadai, which featured her in an explosive new avatar. The film ruffled a few feathers due to her 'nude' scene while impressing a section of the audience.

While talking about Aadai, Amala had said that she was 'shocked' when she read its synopsis.

"I was shocked when I read it. I was wondering if it was in Tamil or Hindi or English. I was even more shocked that there was a producer who had committed to invest in this film," Amala had told The Hindu.

Amala currently has the Tamil films Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadaver in her kitty.