    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Amala Paul To Star In Telugu Version Of Lust Stories?

      By
      |

      There's no denying that Amala Paul is one of the most promising actress in South cinema today. The lovely lady has won the love of one and all due to her good looks and bindass nature. Moreover, she also impressed fans by handling trolls about her personal life like a boss. Now, she is in the limelight for an awesome reason. According to reports, Amala is set to star in the Telugu version of the popular anthology film Lust Stories. She was apparently chosen as she can 'emote naturally'.

      Amala Paul To Star In The Telugu Version Of Lust Stories

      The buzz is that Amala will be a part of the segment directed by Oh Baby fame Nandini Reddy. Jagapathi Babu too is likely to be a part of the project. Lust Stories had helped Bharat Ane Nenu actress Kiara Advani become the talk of the town, opening new avenues for her. It remains to be seen whether the Telugu version has a similar impact on Amala's career.

      In case, you did not know, the Telugu remake of Lust Stories will be helmed by Nandini Reddy, Sandeep Vanga, Ghazi fame Sankalp Reddy and Tharun Bhascker. It is likely to be bolder than the original version.

      Coming back to Amala, she was last seen in the hard-hitting Aadai, which featured her in an explosive new avatar. The film ruffled a few feathers due to her 'nude' scene while impressing a section of the audience.

      While talking about Aadai, Amala had said that she was 'shocked' when she read its synopsis.

      "I was shocked when I read it. I was wondering if it was in Tamil or Hindi or English. I was even more shocked that there was a producer who had committed to invest in this film," Amala had told The Hindu.

      Amala currently has the Tamil films Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadaver in her kitty.

      More AMALA PAUL News

      Read more about: amala paul
      Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 7, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue