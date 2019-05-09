Amidst Maharshi Mania, Mahesh Babu Fan Gets Electrocuted To Death; Heartbreaking Details Inside

Mahesh Babu, one of biggest names in the Telugu film industry, is currently in the limelight due to his latest release Maharshi which hit the screens today (May 9, 2019) amidst much fanfare. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, features 'Prince' in three different avatars and this is its biggest highlight. The initial reports suggest that the film is a must watch which has the potential to be a huge hit.

With Maharshi mania in full swing, here is some sad news for the 'Mahesh Army'. In a shocking development, a fan of the Spyder actor was recently electrocuted while putting up a flexi near a noted theatre. The 27-year-old resident of Industrial Colony was reportedly rushed to Rajahmundry Government Hospital but died on the way.

We offer our condolences to the fan's near and dear ones and hope that they stay strong in this difficult time. Let us hope that everyone stays safe and such incidents don't happen ever again.

Mahesh Babu shares a special bond with his fans and holds them in high regard. In fact, some time ago, he had written a sweet note for a young girl and thanked her for liking Srimanthudu. As such, the star is bound to be deeply hurt by this heartbreaking incident.

