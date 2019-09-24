Amitabh Bachchan Not On Good Terms With The Mega Family? Big B's Silence Sparks Rumours!

Amitabh Bachchan On Twitter

As everyone knows, the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood, is pretty active on Twitter. His followers have noted that he often takes to the microblogging site to write a lot about his upcoming movies.

Not Much About Sye Raa

However, it is being said that Amitabh Bachchan has seldom tweeted about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in which he essays a cameo. Earlier, he had tweeted about Sye Raa during the trailer's release, and that remains his only note regarding the film so far.

Absent For The Teaser Launch

Amitabh Bachchan was not present for the teaser launch of Sye Raa, which was held in Mumbai. Moreover, it is also being said that he has not spoken about Sye Raa in any of the interviews. All these have led to speculations in the online world.

A Coincidence

However, it is to be believed that these are just mere rumours. Chiranjeevi, who attended the promotions, spoke highly of Amitabh Bachchan and addressed him as the only Megastar. Even Ram Charan had extolled Big B's contribution to the film. We also got to hear the magical voice of Senior Bachchan in the recently-released trailer of the movie indicating that all's well.