Amitabh Bachchan Not On Good Terms With The Mega Family? Big B's Silence Sparks Rumours!
Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tollywood will be with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the Chiranjeevi starrer, produced by Ram Charan. However, rumours have sparked that all might not be well between Amitabh Bachchan and the Mega family. Rumour mills have taken note of Big B's silence over the film, despite the movie poised for a release in a week and they cite this as the reason for the speculation to arise. Read to know further details regarding this.
Amitabh Bachchan On Twitter
As everyone knows, the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood, is pretty active on Twitter. His followers have noted that he often takes to the microblogging site to write a lot about his upcoming movies.
Not Much About Sye Raa
However, it is being said that Amitabh Bachchan has seldom tweeted about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, in which he essays a cameo. Earlier, he had tweeted about Sye Raa during the trailer's release, and that remains his only note regarding the film so far.
Absent For The Teaser Launch
Amitabh Bachchan was not present for the teaser launch of Sye Raa, which was held in Mumbai. Moreover, it is also being said that he has not spoken about Sye Raa in any of the interviews. All these have led to speculations in the online world.
A Coincidence
However, it is to be believed that these are just mere rumours. Chiranjeevi, who attended the promotions, spoke highly of Amitabh Bachchan and addressed him as the only Megastar. Even Ram Charan had extolled Big B's contribution to the film. We also got to hear the magical voice of Senior Bachchan in the recently-released trailer of the movie indicating that all's well.
Nevertheless, Amitabh Bachchan's presence in the film is a big boost and is sure to empower the North Indian market for the movie. In the flick, Big B will be seen as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's guru.