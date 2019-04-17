English
    Amy Jackson Missed Out On The Opportunity To Work In This Highly-awaited Film?

    By Manu
    Amy Jackson is a known face for the South Indian movie audiences as she has done a good number of films in the regional languages. Some of the reports that have been doing the rounds reveal that Amy Jackson might have missed out on the opportunity to work in one of the much-awaited Indian films.

    RRR, SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie is the film that is being talked about. During the announcement of this film, it was revealed that along with Alia Bhatt and Daisy Edgar Jones would be seen playing the roles of leading ladies in this Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer.

    However, Daisy Edgar Jones backed out of the project due to various reasons and Rajamouli has been in the look out for a suitable replacement. Speculations have been rife that the team was considering Amy Jackson to be paired opposite Jr NTR in the film but later, the team dropped the idea since Amy Jackson had stunned everyone with the announcement regarding her pregnancy.

    If reports are to be believed, RRR team has now finalised on another actress as the leading lady. Reports suggest that Shraddha Kapoor might come on board for this much-awaited project. Shraddha Kapoor is also playing the leading lady in Prabhas's upcoming venture Saaho. Let us wait for the official confirmation regarding this.

