Anasuya Bharadwaj To Leave Jabardasth Show Due To This Reason?

Anasuya Bharadwaj is a well-known celebrity among both the mini-screen and big screen audiences. She has been an active presence in the television industry with the show Jabardasth, being the most popular television show of hers. She has been the anchor of this highly popular show ever since its inception.

Now, a few reports have come up regarding Anasuya Bharadwaj's association with the show. The rumours that have been doing the rounds reveal that the actress is contemplating to quit the show. Well, this isn't definitely a good news for the fans of the actress as well as Jabardasth show.

Anasuya Bharadwaj is very popular in films as well with her performances in films like Rangasthalam and Kshanam increasing her mileage as an actress. Now, the reports that have been doing the rounds convey that she has been receiving a good number of offers in films and Anasuya Bharadwaj might quite Jabardasth show so as to concetrate more in films. However, no official confirmation has been made by Jabardasth team or Anasuya Bharadwaj yet.

As far as films are considered, Anasuya Bharadwaj was previous seen in the movie Yatra. If reports are to be believed, she will next be seen in a film, which has been titled as Kadhanam. Certain reports have also been doing the rounds that Anasuya Bharadwaj will be a part of Mahesh Babu's 26th movie, which has been titled as Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

READ: Telugu Actress' New Photo Goes Viral On Social Media; Netizens Come with Divided Opinion!