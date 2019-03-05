Anchor Shravya Reddy Looks Hot In A Wet Saree In These Viral Photos From Her Beer Challenge

A 'Chilling' Challenge

As part of the 'Beer Challenge', Shravya sat in a bathtub and poured chilled beer on herself. Thereafter, she struck a killer pose much to the delight of her followers. The glamorous anchor sure knows how to have some fun and live life on her own terms.

Having A Blast

Here is another unmissable click of the lovely lady enjoying the 'beer bath'. She is truly an expert when it comes to starting a new trend and grabbing plenty of attention.

Shravya Gets Trolled

While her raunchy antics made several young hearts skip a beat, they also offended a few netizens who trolled her in a witty way. They said that not everyone can afford to do a Sharvya as beer is pretty expensive these days. Social media can be quite a funny place indeed!

The Background

In case you did not know, Shravya used to do fitness videos on YouTube when she started out. After failing to grab much attention with these videos, she upped her glamour quotient and began posting bold videos which helped her become more popular. Her beer challenge too might work wonders for her, establishing her as the undisputed queen of 'Gen Y'.