    Anchor Shravya Reddy Looks Hot In A Wet Saree In These Viral Photos From Her Beer Challenge

    A couple of years ago, noted anchor Shravya Reddy grabbed plenty of attention when she took part in a chat with fans and praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for implementing demonetisation. During the chat, a pervert asked her a question about her 'breast size' and this upset her big time. The controversy grabbed plenty of attention with several fans supporting the lady.

    Shravya Reddy

    Now, Shravya is in the limelight for a rather spicy reason. The feisty lady, who is quite active on YouTube, just took the 'beer challenge' and turned up the heat big time. Here are some photos of Shravya taking the challenge, which have become the talk of the town.

    A 'Chilling' Challenge

    As part of the 'Beer Challenge', Shravya sat in a bathtub and poured chilled beer on herself. Thereafter, she struck a killer pose much to the delight of her followers. The glamorous anchor sure knows how to have some fun and live life on her own terms.

    Having A Blast

    Here is another unmissable click of the lovely lady enjoying the 'beer bath'. She is truly an expert when it comes to starting a new trend and grabbing plenty of attention.

    Shravya Gets Trolled

    While her raunchy antics made several young hearts skip a beat, they also offended a few netizens who trolled her in a witty way. They said that not everyone can afford to do a Sharvya as beer is pretty expensive these days. Social media can be quite a funny place indeed!

    The Background

    In case you did not know, Shravya used to do fitness videos on YouTube when she started out. After failing to grab much attention with these videos, she upped her glamour quotient and began posting bold videos which helped her become more popular. Her beer challenge too might work wonders for her, establishing her as the undisputed queen of 'Gen Y'.

    So, did you like these photos of Shravya Reddy's 'Beer Challenge'? Tell us in the space below.

