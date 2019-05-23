English
    Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections Results 2019: Ram Gopal Varma's Brutal Tweets Go Viral

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Ram Gopal Varma is arguably one of the most popular and controversial filmmakers in the country today. RGV, as fans love to call him, has a unique style of direction which has helped him make a mark in Tollywood and Bollywood alike. He has also never really hesitated to make colourful comments on social media and this has only added to his popularity. Now, the Antham director is back in the limelight for a shocking reason. RGV just sent out a series of tweets about the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections and trolled Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu like never before.

    A Brutal Comment

    In this brutal tweet, he has taken a dig CBN and implied that his 'sins' were the reason behind the Telugu Desam Party's crushing defeat. Needless to say, his remark is bound to upset TDP supporters big time.

    Savage!

    This trademark RGV tweet takes a dig at not only the current TDP chief but also his son Nara Lokesh. It also touches upon the infamous Viceroy House incident while praising YS Jagan.

    Another One

    Arguably the harshest tweet of them all, this one talks how CBN 'backstabbed' NTR to take charge of the TDP. RGV sure does not believe in sugar coating things.

    The Background

    RGV has been attacking CBN for quite some time now. In fact, he portrayed him as the antagonist in Lakshmi's NTR. The controversial movie, revolving around the relationship between 'Annagaru' and his second wife Lakshmi Parvathy, could not release in Andhra Pradesh due to a court order.

    Lakshmi's NTR To Release Soon?

    The buzz is that with TDP set to lose power, Lakshmi's NTR might finally hit screens in Andhra Pradesh. The film did well in Telangana and became a big hit. It might, however, not be able to repeat the same success in Andhra Pradesh due to the delayed release.

    Read: Lakshmi's NTR Movie Review: RGV Proves His Mettle With His Controversial Take On NTR's Life

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
