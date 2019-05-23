Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections Results 2019: Ram Gopal Varma's Brutal Tweets Go Viral

The sins caught up pic.twitter.com/KtzBJv0cLS — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 23, 2019

A Brutal Comment

In this brutal tweet, he has taken a dig CBN and implied that his 'sins' were the reason behind the Telugu Desam Party's crushing defeat. Needless to say, his remark is bound to upset TDP supporters big time.

Name: TDP



Born : 29th March 1982



Died : 23rd May 2019



Causes of death : Lies , Back Stabbings , Corruption , Incompetence , Y S Jagan and Nara Lokesh — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 23, 2019

Savage!

This trademark RGV tweet takes a dig at not only the current TDP chief but also his son Nara Lokesh. It also touches upon the infamous Viceroy House incident while praising YS Jagan.

He is remembering what he did to NTR 😢 pic.twitter.com/YM4tk9Yrnl — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 23, 2019

Another One

Arguably the harshest tweet of them all, this one talks how CBN 'backstabbed' NTR to take charge of the TDP. RGV sure does not believe in sugar coating things.

The Background

RGV has been attacking CBN for quite some time now. In fact, he portrayed him as the antagonist in Lakshmi's NTR. The controversial movie, revolving around the relationship between 'Annagaru' and his second wife Lakshmi Parvathy, could not release in Andhra Pradesh due to a court order.

Lakshmi's NTR To Release Soon?

The buzz is that with TDP set to lose power, Lakshmi's NTR might finally hit screens in Andhra Pradesh. The film did well in Telangana and became a big hit. It might, however, not be able to repeat the same success in Andhra Pradesh due to the delayed release.