Anil Ravipudi Not Happy With Sarileru Neekevvaru Songs? Will DSP Keep His Promise?

Anil Ravipudi's next directorial venture Sarileru Neekevvaru has Mahesh Babu in the lead role and the much-awaited movie will be one among the big releases of Sankranti 2020. Devi Sri Prasad, who had helmed the music department of Mahesh Babu's Maharshi is donning the music director's hat in Sarileru Neekevvaru as well. However, rumour has it that the director is not happy with the way Sarileru Neekevvaru songs have shaped up. Hence, release of the singles is getting delayed further.

Meanwhile, Ala Vaikuntapuramlo team has already come up with two songs and are ahead in the race. Mahesh Babu fans have been waiting for the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru singles, but the team hasn't come up with any update yet. On the other hand, Samarajavagana, the first single from Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, has turned out to be hugely popular among the masses. It has already fetched a record number of likes on YouTube. S Thaman is the music director of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.

If the rumours regarding Sarileru Neekevvaru songs getting delayed are anything to go by, now the pressure will definitely be on Devi Sri Prasad to give the best. Especially since Sarileru Neekevvaru songs will have to compete with the songs of Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.

Earlier, during Sarileru Neekevvaru's Pooja ceremony, Devi Sri Prasad had sent out a special message to Mahesh Babu fans, assuring that songs from the film will live up to the expectations. Let us wait and see whether he could keep his promise or not. Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Sarileru Neekevvaru team will come up with a special treat during Deepavali season. Some fans believe that the team might be releasing the first single on that day.